Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 6/9/2022 2:26 PM
Wheat for Jul. was off 3.50 cents at $10.7125 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 8.50 cents at $7.73 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 6 cents $6.6750 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 29 cents at $17.69 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.3705 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .37 cent at $1.7602 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .88 cent at $1.0697 a pound.
