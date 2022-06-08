 

Connecticut beats Indiana 88-69 for 4th straight victory

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/8/2022 8:15 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner added 12 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (10-3). DiJonai Carrington went 5 of 5 from the floor for the second straight game and finished with 12 points.

 

Bonner moved into a tie for 17th in WNBA history for 3-pointers after a make early in the third quarter.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (3-11) with a season-high 19 points. Danielle Robinson added 12 points and Queen Egbo had 10. The Fever shot just 37.5% from the field, including 3 of 21 from distance.

Indiana has lost three meetings with Connecticut this season.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 