CLEVELAND -- JosÃ© RamÃ­rez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league RBIs lead, Shane Bieber pitched neatly into the fifth inning before a long rain delay and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Wednesday night.

RamÃ­rez went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and his 54th RBI of the season, matching Mets star Pete Alonso.

AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez had two doubles and an RBI, and Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan each singled twice as the Guardians moved back to .500 for the second time this week.

Bieber recorded his 700th career strikeout by whiffing Mitch Garver in the fourth. The right-hander reached the milestone in his 93rd game, matching the second-fewest appearances to do so all-time behind Yu Darvish's 87.

The Guardians led 4-0 in the fifth when crew chief Alfonso Marquez called for the tarp after Nathaniel Lowe's one-out single. Bieber repeatedly cursed while walking off the field when play was halted -- two outs shy of an official game -- for 1 hour, 52 minutes.

The nine-inning game, which was delayed 15 minutes at the start, was completed in just 2:07, matching the total time of the two delays.

Bieber allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none in 4 1/3 innings.

Eli Morgan (2-1) worked 1 2/3 perfect innings when play resumed for the Guardians, including a pickoff of Adolis Garcia at second base before he threw a pitch.

Dane Dunning (1-4) gave up four runs and nine hits in four innings, extending his winless streak to seven starts. He is 1-10 in his career on the road.

GarcÃ­a and Lowe had two hits apiece for Texas, which has lost six of its last eight. The Rangers only advanced one runner past second base against five Cleveland pitchers.

The Guardians have had seven games postponed due to weather at Progressive Field this year. Cleveland has played four home doubleheaders and has five twinbills remaining.

The teams' Monday game was rained out, forcing the teams to play a doubleheader Tuesday. Texas won the nightcap 6-3 after losing the opener by the same score.

'The two words I'm tired of are 'Lake effect (rain)', but we haven't figured out a way to beat it,' Guardians manager Terry Francona said. 'It seems like everybody likes to throw that in there when the weather doesn't go according to plan.'

THE NEXT STEP

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness) will work three innings Thursday for Triple-A Columbus at Indianapolis, marking his return to the mound after nearly three weeks. Francona said he will be limited to 50-55 pitches. Civale has not pitched since May 20 when he fell twice while mishandling a grounder against Detroit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jonathan HernÃ¡ndez (right elbow surgery) has made three appearances during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, allowing one run in two innings. HernÃ¡ndez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery on April 12, 2021.

Guardians: DH Franmil Reyes (right hamstring tightness), who has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25, took batting practice late in the afternoon. Reyes hit several pitches from assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez deep into the bleachers.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto (4-2, 4.24) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago. Otto has won a career-high three consecutive starts.

Guardians: LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA) starts Thursday as Cleveland continues its homestand with four games against Oakland. Pilkington made his big league debut on April 15.

