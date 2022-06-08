Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison

FILE - R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in advance of his sentencing later this month. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month.

A New York City jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering and multiple other counts last year at a sex-trafficking trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement. Prosecutors alleged that the entourage of managers and aides who helped Kelly meet girls - and keep them obedient - amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected his victims to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

Kelly used his 'fame, money and popularity' to systematically 'prey upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

'He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for almost 30 years and must now be held to account,' prosecutors wrote.

Kelly's lawyers have argued that he deserves only a maximum of about 17 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Among multiple sordid allegations, jurors heard testimony about a fraudulent marriage scheme hatched to protect Kelly after he feared he had impregnated R&B phenom Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15. Witnesses said they were married in matching jogging suits using a license falsely listing her age as 18; he was 27 at the time.

Aaliyah worked with Kelly, who wrote and produced her 1994 debut album, 'Age Ain't Nothing But A Number.' She died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.

The competing defense memo suggested prosecutors arguments for a higher sentence overreached by falsely claiming Kelly participated in the bribery of 'a public aid officer to produce an identification card' that allowed the sham marriage to go forward.

Kelly's lawyers also said it was wrong to assert he should get more time because he sexually abused one of his victims - referred to in court as 'Jane' - after her parents innocently entrusted him to help her with her musical career.

'The record shows that Jane's parents directed Jane to lie to the defendant about her age and then encouraged her to seduce him,' the papers say.

Kelly, 55, is set to be sentenced on June 29.