Canadians hire Poulin as player development consultant

MONTREAL -- Hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens' front office as a player development consultant.

The role with the NHL team will be part-time as Poulin, a four-time Olympic medalist with Canada's national women's hockey team, continues her playing career.

'Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players,' Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Tuesday in a statement. 'Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.'

The team says the 31-year-old Poulin will join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills.

'She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens,' team owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. 'Her arrival is another step towards achieving the diversity that we want to establish within our organization.'

Poulin has won 15 medals in international competitions, including three gold medals at the Olympics, where she became the first hockey player to score a goal in four straight finals.

She scored the gold-medal winning goals for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games and 2022 Beijing Games. Poulin tallied two goals and an assist in Canada's 3-2 win over the United States in the Beijing final in February.

