 

Storm set to play the Dream Tuesday

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/6/2022 7:00 AM

Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream.

Seattle went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.0 made field goals last season.

Atlanta went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 