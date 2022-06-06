Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a win against the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 27-28 record overall and a 15-13 record in home games. The Angels have gone 19-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston is 27-27 overall and 14-13 in road games. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 27 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Shohei Ohtani is 6-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 home runs, 11 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .341 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .225 batting average, 6.86 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.