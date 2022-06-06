Blue Jays visit the Royals on 5-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (31-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -169, Royals +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Kansas City Royals aiming to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 17-35 record overall and a 9-17 record at home. The Royals are 11-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has gone 13-12 in road games and 31-22 overall. The Blue Jays have a 17-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .224 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.