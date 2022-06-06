Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Latvia's Roberts Uldrikis reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Latvia and Liechtenstein at the Daugava stadium in Riga, Latvia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's Moussa Diaby kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's coach Didier Deschamps gives instructions to his players during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

Austria's David Alaba, centre, waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between between Austria and Denmark at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 6, 2022. The start was delayed due to a power outage in the stadium area. Associated Press

Spectators wait for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between between Austria and Denmark at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 6, 2022. The start was delayed due to a power outage in the stadium area. Associated Press

Croatia's fans support their team and hold a giant picture of Croatia's Luka Modric before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

Croatia's Domagoj Vida, right, duels for the ball with France's Christopher Nkunku during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's Kylian Mbappe, right, and France's Karim Benzema look out from the bench before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's Christopher Nkunku reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's Adrien Rabiot celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

France's Adrien Rabiot, left, celebrates with France's Moussa Diaby scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal from penalty during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric, left, scores his side's opening goal from penalty during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Associated Press

SPLIT, Croatia -- Titleholder France failed to rebound from its opening defeat in the Nations League after it was held by Croatia to 1-1 on Monday.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock after the break and substitute Andrej KramariÄ equalized from the spot late for Croatia not to lose to France for the first time in 11 years.

The draw did neither any favors: France was stunned by Denmark 2-1 in Paris on Friday, the first loss after 20 unbeaten matches, and Croatia started its campaign by losing at home to Austria 3-0.

France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark.

The kickoff of another League A game between Austria and Denmark in Vienna was delayed by 90 minutes due to power failure.

France missed star striker Kylian MbappÃ©, who picked up a knee injury during the loss to Denmark, and was one of 10 changes in the starting 11 made by France coach Didier Deschamps.

In the absence also of Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, France featured Wissam Ben Yedder and Christopher Nkunku up front.

Deschamps called the result 'satisfying."

'This is our chance to prepare for the World Cup and try all the possibilities we have," he said. "We are using this competition the best we can.'

France will face Denmark, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-determined team at the World Cup in Qatar.

The sold-out crowd of some 30,000 cheered Croatia captain Luka ModriÄ in his 150th appearance.

'It was a phenomenal feeling, I am happy and proud of my 150th match for Croatia,' ModriÄ said.

The first defensive half resulted in only one chance on each side and Nkunku had a goal disallowed for offside.

Rabiot exchanged passes with Ben Yedder, who set him up to find the back of the net with a left-foot shot seven minutes into the second half to put the visitors ahead.

KramariÄ calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low right-foot penalty seven minutes from time.

France and Croatia have a point each, trailing Denmark and Austria atop the standings by two points.

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the final four in June next year. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

LEAGUE B

Iceland midfielder Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored four minutes into the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw against Albania in Reykjavik. Taulant Seferi put the visitors ahead in the first half. Iceland leads the group with two points after drawing with Israel 2-2 in its opening game. Israel and Albania have one point each. Russia was suspended from the group following the invasion of Ukraine.

LEAGUES C AND D

Kazakhstan took a three-point lead in Group 3 of League C after a 1-0 away victory at Slovakia, which is second. Belarus drew with Azerbaijan to earn their first point in the same group.

In League D, Latvia made it two wins from two after beating Liechtenstein 1-0. Andorra and Moldova played to 0-0 in the other Group 1 game.

