Mexican president says he'll skip Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, a blow to event hosted by President Biden
Updated 6/6/2022 8:52 AM
MEXICO CITY -- Mexican president says he'll skip Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, a blow to event hosted by President Biden.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.