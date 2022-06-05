 

Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/5/2022 12:58 PM

CARDIFF, Wales -- Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale's first-half free kick.

 

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years - opening against the United States in November - this was an agonizing end to Ukraine's emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

