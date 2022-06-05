Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Associated Press

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, and Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Associated Press

Fans watch the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Wales at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Associated Press

Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Associated Press

CARDIFF, Wales -- Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale's first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years - opening against the United States in November - this was an agonizing end to Ukraine's emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

