Jones scores 25, Sun rallies from 13 down, beats Storm 93-86

SEATTLE -- Jonquel Jones had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones added 21 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas had eight points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and DiJonae Carrington added 12 points for Connecticut (9-3).

The Storm led by as many as 13 points in the first half and had a 63-53 lead late in the third quarter. Bonner made two free throws to make it 67-61 going into the fourth before she and Carrington made back-to-back 3-pointers and Jonquel Jones added a layup to give the Sun their first lead since 2-0. Ezi Magbegor answered with a layup for Seattle to make it 69-all with 7:33 to play but Jones and Bonner combined to score 12 points in a 15-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes.

Magbegor had 19 points and Sue Bird added 17 and six assists for Seattle (5-5). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists and Breanna Stewart scored 12 points.

Connecticut has won three in a row and five of its last six, shot 55.2% (32 of 58) from the field and outrebounded the Storm 36-26.

