French Open updates | Gauff, 18, to face Swiatek for title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Associated Press

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets - last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men's singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

