Burger's pinch-hit HR keys 3-run 8th, White Sox top Rays 3-2

Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi reacts after flying out against Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) celebrates after closing out the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi reacts after his RBI single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) steals second base under the tag by Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick (20) during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Vidal Brujan, center, forces Chicago White Sox's Reese McGuire, left, at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Leury Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is second baseman Isaac Paredes. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Rasmussen follows through on a pitch to the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks with Danny Mendick (20) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jake Burger's first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Adam Engel opened the eighth with a pinch-hit double off Brooks Raley and scored on Danny Mendick's single.

Burger then put Chicago up 3-2 with his drive off Jalen Beeks (1-1) as the White Sox won for just the third time in 10 games.

Reliever Kyle Crick (2-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

After Kendall Graveman worked out of a bases loaded two-out jam in the eighth by getting a grounder from Isaac Paredes, Liam Hendriks got the final three out for his 15th save in 18 chances.

Graveman loaded the bases by walking Brett Phillips, who is hitless in 21 at-bats, including 15 strikeouts.

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen was in line for his sixth win after scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings.

Chicago's Dylan Cease struggled with his control, allowing two unearned runs, one hit and seven walks along with five strikeouts in 4 â " innings. The righty threw 54 of 101 pitches for strikes.

Two Cease walks keyed the Rays' two-run fifth.

Yandy DÃ­az hit an opposite-field two-out grounder with a strange spin that first baseman JosÃ© Abreu couldn't handle and was charged with an error, allowing Paredes to score the game's first run from second.

Ji-Man Choi made it 2-0 when he slapped a single to left off reliever Aaron Bummer to beat the shift.

Cease survived a 33-pitch second by getting an inning-ending grounder to complete a 10-pitch at-bat by Kevin Kiermaier with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena's leadoff single was the only hit the right-hander gave up.

NUMBERS

DÃ­az walked in his first two plate appearances, giving him five free passes in a row. '» Abreu's 12-game hitting streak ended after going hitless in four at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said RHP Lance Lynn (right knee), who went four innings in his second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Charlotte, will make at least one more minor league appearance. '» RHP Vince Velasquez (groin) hopes to throw off a mound in a few days.

Rays: RHP Andrew Kittredge (back) could be back in the next few days. '» An MRI on RHP J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) showed a bone bruise. ... RHP Shane Baz (elbow) could go up to five innings Sunday for Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (3-2) is Sunday's scheduled starter. The Rays have not announced their starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports