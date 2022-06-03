Lane Thomas slugs 3 homers, powers Nationals past Reds 8-5

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats.

Thomas had a two-run homer in the third inning and solo shots in the fifth and seventh, lifting his season total to six, one shy of his career high. He has 18 career homers. Thomas' bid to become the first Nationals player, and the 19th in MLB history, to hit four home runs in a game ended in the eighth when he flew out to centerfield.

Joey Votto hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati in the eighth and tied Johnny Bench for fourth on the franchise's all-time hits list with 2,048. Tommy Pham also homered for the Reds.

Mike Minor (0-1) allowed five earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings in his first start for the Reds since being acquired in March.

Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (6-4) allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out nine. Tanner Rainey pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

YANKEES 13, TIGERS 0

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night, and New York routed Detroit.

The Yankees are the first team with consecutive perfect-game bids of six innings or more since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter also homered for New York against rookie Elvin Rodriguez (0-1), charged with 10 runs in his third big league start.

Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole's perfect night with two outs in the seventh. Schoop's grounder skipped up the middle, just past diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Cole (5-1) was pulled after seven scoreless innings with two hits allowed and nine strikeouts on 102 pitches.

GUARDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE -- Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as Cleveland rolled past the Orioles.

Bieber (3-3) was more than halfway to Cleveland's first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors' longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Cleveland hasn't had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981. Bieber struck out 11.

Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 10, ANGELS 0

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered twice and Philadelphia won in interim manager Rob Thomson's debut, sending the Los Angeles to its ninth straight loss.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi earlier in the day after two-plus seasons of middling results

Bryson Stott hit his first big league shot to back Zach Eflin (2-4), who struck out eight and earned his first win since April 26.

South Jersey native and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout made his homecoming, playing his first game in Philadelphia since 2014. He went 0 for 4. Chase Silseth (1-1) took the loss.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO -- Kyle Garlick and JosÃ© Miranda each hit two home runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and Minnesota ended Toronto's winning streak at eight games.

Jharel Cotton (1-1) and four relievers combined for six no-hit innings after taking over for Chi Chi GonzÃ¡lez as the Twins ended a three-game slump. Minnesota had lost seven of its previous 10.

George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit solo homers, but the Blue Jays lost for the fourth time in 16 games.

Garlick hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo drive in the third, both off Yusei Kikuchi (2-2). Miranda hit a solo homer off Kikuchi in the second and had a two-run drive off Trevor Richards in the sixth. Buxton hit a two-run homer off Jeremy Beasley in the ninth, his 12th.

RAYS 6, WHITE SOX 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start as Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

Jose Abreu hit his seventh home run and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.

Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert with the bases loaded in the ninth for his third save.

McClanahan (6-2) struck out eight in six innings, giving up two runs and six hits.

Davis Martin (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 15, MARLINS 6

MIAMI -- Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and San Francisco hit a season-high five homers in beating Miami.

Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser HernÃ¡ndez, who was originally scheduled to start but allowed eight runs in a long relief role. The right-hander has surrendered a major league-high 18 home runs this season.

Zack Littell (1-1) struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief.

Wilmer Flores' RBI double and Yastrzemski's three-run shot in the second put San Francisco ahead 5-0. Pederson extended the Giants' lead with a solo blast in the third. Crawford's blast against reliever Louis Head capped a six-run seventh and increased the Giants' lead to 15-2.

Marlins reliever Richard Bleier (0-1) started and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in his only inning of work.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH -- Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona's five home runs in a win over Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks' third win in four games.

Ketel Marte homered while extending his hitting streak to 15 games and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy also connected for Arizona.

Thomas hit solo drive in the fourth and seventh innings for his first career multi-homer game while raising his season total to five.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' three-run homer in the ninth off J.B. Wendelken drew the Pirates to 8-6. Mark Melancon then got the last three outs for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Merrill Kelly (4-3) won for the first time in five starts, giving up three runs '" two earned '" in five innings. He allowed five hits, walked four and struck out two.

JT Brubaker (0-5) remained winless in 11 starts this season as was tagged for six runs '" five earned '" and eight hits in four-plus innings.

CARDINALS 14, CUBS 5

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and St. Louis routed Chicago.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games. Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth with a solo shot against Marcus Stroman (2-5). He and Nootbaar hit back-to-back solo homers against Frank Schwindel, who took the mound in the ninth. Tommy Edman singled three times and scored three runs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Zack Thompson earned a save.

Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer in the first and RBI single in the seventh. Cubs rookie Christopher Morel extended a club record by reaching base in his first 17 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports