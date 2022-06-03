Russia's supply ship arrives at International Space Station
Updated 6/3/2022 8:49 AM
MOSCOW -- A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly three tons of supplies to its crew.
A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3 1/2 hours after the launch.
It has delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station's international crew.
