Dallas Wings travel to take on the Storm

Dallas Wings (5-4, 2-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-3, 2-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Dallas Wings.

Seattle finished 9-6 in Western Conference action and 11-5 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Storm averaged 7.5 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 14-18 overall last season while going 7-8 in Western Conference play. The Wings gave up 81.7 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.