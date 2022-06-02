Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Kelly Vervillas, of Shepherdsville, Ky. visits the gravesite of the unknown boy who was found in a suitcase in April 2022 in Washington County, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

People sit inside the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem before the start of a memorial service for a young boy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

People sit inside the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem before the start of a memorial service for a young boy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

Sgt. Matt Hein of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, who was one of the first responders on the scene in April, where the body of a five-year-old boy was found in a suitcase in a rural part of the Indiana county, gave an emotional speech during the child's memorial service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

KatrinaSgt. Matt Hein, left, receives a hug from another Sheriff's department officer after a memorial service at Weathers Funeral home for an unidentified young boy Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

Katrina Bailey of New Albany, whispers "I'm so sorry," to the casket for an unidentified young boy after a memorial service for him Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

Jeffrey Meredith reaches out to touch the stuffed animal atop the casket for an unidentified young boy during a memorial service at Weathers Funeral, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Salem, Ind. A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana in April was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel." (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP) Associated Press

SALEM, Ind. -- A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an 'unknown angel."

Mourners gathered at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana, for Wednesday morning's service. The child's gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said donations from local residents and businesses paid for the funeral. The child remains unidentified more than a month and a half after his body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County.

'We're not here today to answer these questions, even if we could. We're here to mourn,' Murphy told mourners who filled a room for the service.

'This unknown angel has been adopted and beloved by the Washington County community, so Angel is what we will call him for the service today,' he added.

The boy was later buried at a cemetery in Salem, a city about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky, with a gravestone marker bearing the image of an angel and an inscription that reads: 'In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.'

His body was found on April 16 inside a hard suitcase emblazoned with a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. Investigators believe the child, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Investigators have checked a national database for missing children but have found no match, Indiana State Police said.

An autopsy found that the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance most likely due to gastroenteritis, or vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said.

Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432.