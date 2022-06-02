Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain
Updated 6/2/2022 10:28 AM
TULSA, Okla. -- Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.