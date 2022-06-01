Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys

PIGEON KEY, Fla. -- A tourist from Illinois was killed and two young children with her were injured when their parasail was cut loose, dragging them through the ocean and slamming them into a bridge during a sudden storm in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A nearby boater saw them hit the water and rushed to rescue them, pulling the victims into his boat and taking them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release sent Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois, had already died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals for treatment.

John Callion, a fishing guide, raced around Pigeon Key to reach them, his fiancÃ©e, Kasey Platt, told WPLG.

'He was pretty frantic on the call. He said, 'Call 911 right away,'' Platt told the television station.

Callion told the Miami Herald that the Memorial Day storm developed suddenly.

'It was pretty much flat calm, but you could see the storm coming. All of the sudden, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees and the wind started blowing like crazy,' Callion said.

The captain on the boat pulling the parasail 'cut a line tethered to the three victims' because the parasail was 'pegging,' or dragging the boat, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Tuesday night.

The woman and children were then dragged 'through and across the surface of the water' by the inflated parasail until they collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, the agency's report said.

Callion found the 10-year-old boy battered but awake. The 9-year-old boy was unconscious and wrapped in the parasail's lines.

'It was pretty much the worst thing you could imagine,' he said. 'It was real bad.'

The Coast Guard and the state's wildlife agency are investigating.

'Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday's accident,' said Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander. 'This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys."