Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and 'some unfortunately were killed.' a police captain said.

Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

'Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,' police said. 'We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.'

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that 'some unfortunately were killed.' He sais it was a 'catastrophic scene.'

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.