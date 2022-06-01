 

Top EU official says Croatia ready to join the euro in 2023

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the second day's session of an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the second day's session of an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/1/2022 11:58 AM

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's chief executive said Wednesday that Croatia is ready to join the group of countries using the euro single currency at the start of next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet that the EU executive branch she heads believes 'that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023.'

 

The move, should it go ahead, would bring to 20 the number of countries using the euro. But the commission's recommendation must first be approved by member countries, probably in the first half of July.

Joining the single currency, Von der Leyen said, 'will make Croatia's economy stronger, bringing benefits to its citizens, businesses and society at large. Croatia's adoption of the euro will also make the euro stronger.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 