Young caregivers 'exist in the shadows,' offer crucial help

Ronan Kotiya, 11, holds his father Rupesh Kotiya's tracheostomy tube as his mother preparers to clean and change the tube's dressing at their home in Plano, Texas, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Ronan helps care for his father who suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease. Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researchers think millions of children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. Associated Press

Therapist Sarah Sutton, right, looks on as brothers Ronan Kotiya, 11, left, and Keaton Kotiya, 9, center, laugh during a counseling session in Plano, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022. Caregiving for their father with ALS is a task that children like Ronan and Keaton take seriously and something that their mom hopes will shape them into empathetic, strong young men. But getting there first involves a daily struggle to balance being a kid with living in a very grown-up world. Sutton has seen the boys regularly for a few years. She's been trying to get them to recognize all the emotions hitting them and realize where they are coming from instead of keeping everything bottled up. Associated Press

Therapist Sarah Sutton, right, listens to an animated Keaton Kotiya, 9, as is brother Ronan Kotiya, 11, sits and listens during a counseling session in Plano, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022. Caregiving for their father with ALS is a task that children like Ronan and Keaton take seriously and something that their mom hopes will shape them into empathetic, strong young men. But getting there first involves a daily struggle to balance being a kid with living in a very grown-up world. Sutton has seen the boys regularly for a few years. She's been trying to get them to recognize all the emotions hitting them and realize where they are coming from instead of keeping everything bottled up. Associated Press

Ronan Kotiya, left, raises his arms after his toy car won a race with his brother Keaton Kotiya, center, and Alex Oliver during a workshop for young caregivers of ALS diagnosed family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The children have gathered for a clinic to learn more about caring for people with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a fatal illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. Associated Press

Ronan Kotiya, left, and his brother Keaton Kotiya, right, look on and smile after Alex Oliver pushed a toy car during a break in a workshop for young caregivers of ALS diagnosed family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The children have gathered for a clinic to learn more about caring for people with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a fatal illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. Associated Press

Tom Simon, front, goes over electric chair trouble shooting and repair with Charlie Warlick, left, and Alex Oliver during a workshop for young caregivers of ALS diagnosed family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The children have gathered for a clinic to learn more about caring for people with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a fatal illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. Associated Press

Melinda Kavanaugh, left, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee social work professor, puts her arm around a young caregiver of an ALS family members during a clinic in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. and says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need more support. Associated Press

Melinda Kavanaugh, right, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee social work professor, listens to Ronan Kotiya, 11, as the take a lunch break during a clinic for young caregivers of ALS family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. and says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need more support. Associated Press

Charlie Warlick, right, gets an explanation from Tom Simon on using modified eating utensils during a workshop for young caregivers of ALS diagnosed family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The children have gathered for a clinic to learn more about caring for people with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a fatal illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. Associated Press

Melinda Kavanaugh, left, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee social work professor, looks on and coments as Alex Oliver, center, and Charlie Warlick demonstrate how they use a rolling chair as caregivers of ALS family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. and says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need more support. Associated Press

Melinda Kavanaugh, center, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee social work professor, lets out a laugh while talking with Ronan Kotiya, 11, and his brother Keaton Kotiya, 9, during a workshop for young caregivers of ALS family members in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. and says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need more support. Associated Press

Ronan Kotiya, 11, watches television on the couch with his brother Keaton Kotiya, 9, near their father Rupesh Kotiya in their living room in Plano, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022. The brother help care for their father who suffers from ALS. Associated Press

Keaton Kotiya, 9, right, lifts sleeping bags as his father Rupesh Kotiya lays ready for sleep in Plano, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022. Keaton and his brother Ronan help care for their father who suffers from ALS. Their mother started letting the boys roll out sleeping bags each weekend during the pandemic as a treat when they couldn't go anywhere else. Now it has now become a weekend ritual as having the boys sleep next to their parents' bedroom instead of upstairs makes it easier to summon help. Associated Press

Ronan Kotiya, 11, gets ready for a sleeping bag bed with his brother in their family's living room in Plano, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022. Ronan helps care for his father who suffers from ALS. His mother started letting the boys roll out sleeping bags each weekend during the pandemic as a treat when they couldn't go anywhere else. Now it has now become a weekend ritual as having the boys sleep next to their parents' bedroom instead of upstairs makes it easier to summon help. Associated Press

PLANO, Texas -- Ronan Kotiya leans over his father, fingers wrapped around a plastic tube he's about to slide from a tracheostomy hole in dad's neck.

'3, 2, 1, go,' the 11-year-old says as he removes the tube. His mom slips a padded neck brace on her husband and lifts him into a sitting position on their bed.

Ronan's 9-year-old brother, Keaton, waits nearby, ready to connect their dad, Rupesh Kotiya, to a portable ventilator.

'Ronan, do you want to suction daddy's mouth and then get ready to go?' Siobhan Pandya asks after her son steers dad's power wheelchair into the living room of the family's Plano, Texas, home.

So begins another weekend for the brothers - two Harry Potter fans with mouths full of braces, a knack for building with Legos and some heavy caregiving responsibilities.

Their 46-year-old father has Lou Gehrig's disease, a fatal illness that has taken his ability to speak and walk. A ventilator helps him breathe. He uses eye-tracking software to communicate through a tablet.

As many 10 million children in the U.S. may provide some form of care at home, according to researcher Melinda Kavanaugh. Some kids are the only caregivers patients have, while others fill in when visiting nurses or other help is not available.

These children help cancer patients, military veterans, grandparents with heart disease or autistic siblings. Their work frequently goes unnoticed outside the home.

'They exist in the shadows,' said Kavanaugh, an associate professor of social work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Kavanaugh and other researchers say the number of young caregivers is growing, and they need support. Caregiving is a task that children like Ronan and Keaton take seriously and something that their mom hopes will shape them into empathetic, strong young men.

But getting there first involves a struggle to balance being a kid with living in a very grown-up world.

The children spent a recent sunny Saturday afternoon at Texas Neurology in Dallas learning more about helping people with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The illness destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control muscle movement.

Kavanaugh lined up several specialists to teach about communication, food preparation and the devices patients need. But one of her main goals for her YCare program was just to give the kids a chance to meet.

Loneliness is a problem, one that grew worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'A 10-year-old at school is not going to talk about toileting or bathing their parent, but they are going to talk about it here,' Kavanaugh said.

Each of the seven children attending - ranging in age from 8 to 12 - cares for a parent or grandparent with ALS.

Doctors diagnosed Rupesh Kotiya with ALS in October 2014, a month before his boys turned 4 and 2. Ronan and Keaton have no memories of their dad without the illness, and they know he's getting worse.

Keaton says it is getting harder for him to blink, a key way he communicates. The boy also remembers a recent night when Rupesh slept for over 12 hours and took a long nap the next afternoon.

'I'm like, should I be worried?' he said.

The boys started pitching in with care a few years ago, first by wiping away their dad's tears or propping up his head during car rides.

Then they began helping Pandya move their father in and out of bed or onto the toilet.

They also put on his socks and shoes, help change his shorts and crush medicines.

Pandya, a senior director with the skin care and cosmetics company Mary Kay, has daytime and evening caregivers for her husband during the week. But she has no paid assistance overnight or on the weekends.

Pandya tries to balance her boys' caregiving with activities that offer some normalcy. Keaton takes tennis lessons and coding classes. Ronan plays striker on a youth soccer team.

Play - letting kids be kids - is crucial for development, says therapist Sarah Sutton, who has seen Ronan and Keaton for a few years.

'We play out conflict. We play out resolution. We play out the stories that are going on inside us,' Sutton says.

On weekends, Pandya lets the boys camp out in the family's living room. It started as a treat early in the pandemic, when they couldn't go anywhere else.

But there's an ulterior motive: Having the boys sleep next to their parents' bedroom makes it easier to summon their help.

They may have to get trash bags and gloves if their dad has an accident during the night.

Before they set up camp on a recent Friday, the boys change into pajamas, and the family settles in the living room to watch the kids' show 'Legends of the Hidden Temple.'

The show ends, and Keaton steers dad back to the bedroom, where Pandya lifts him onto the mattress.

Keaton then uses a long wand to suction saliva pooling in his dad's mouth.

Pandya finishes getting her husband ready for bed while Ronan and Keaton scamper back to the living room.

There, they sprawl on top of sleeping bags, munching chips and candy as they squeeze in a little more TV before crawling inside to sleep.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.