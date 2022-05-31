Grains lower, Livestock mixed
Updated 5/31/2022 10:02 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 42 cents at $11.1350 a bushel; May corn lost 9.50 cents at $7.6850 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 4.25 cents at $6.8975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at 17.2650 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.3262 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .88 cent at $1.6672 a pound; May lean hogs fell 2.62 cents at $1.0855 a pound.
