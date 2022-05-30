Phoenix Mercury to take on the Chicago Sky Tuesday
Posted5/30/2022 7:00 AM
Phoenix Mercury (2-6, 2-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-3, 3-0 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Sky face the Phoenix Mercury.
Chicago finished 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 21.8 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.
Phoenix finished 12-4 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Sky: None listed.
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.