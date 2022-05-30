 

Las Vegas takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut

 
By Associated Press
Posted5/30/2022 7:00 AM

Connecticut Sun (6-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (8-1, 6-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Aces face Connecticut.

Las Vegas finished 13-3 at home last season while going 24-8 overall. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.2 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 11-5 on the road. The Sun allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

