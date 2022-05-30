Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

DALLAS -- Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

'We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,' the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

'We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,' agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney's death was a 'tragic loss.'