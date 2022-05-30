Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air buys 50 Boeing 737 aircraft

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle on Monday said it had reached an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft, saying the planes are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations.

The company said it intends to finance the outstanding balance of pre-delivery payments through positive cash flow from operating activities, and that 'a significant share of the aircraft' will be owned by Norwegian, 'ensuring an optimized and balanced aircraft financing structure.'

Board chairman Svein Harald Ãygard called it 'a landmark deal.'

'This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold,' Ãygard said in a statement. 'The deal also allows us to serve our customers with state-of-the-art aircraft that can run increasingly on sustainable aviation fuel.'

Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said the deal 'will also strengthen the company's equity considerably, further solidifying Norwegian's financial position.'

Subsequent to the conclusion of these agreements, Norwegian estimates to record a net gain of around 2 billion kroner ($211 million).

Norwegian operates a short-haul network across the Nordics and to key European destinations.