 

New York visits Seattle following Stewart's 31-point game

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/29/2022 7:00 AM

New York Liberty (1-6, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-3, 2-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on the New York Liberty after Breanna Stewart scored 31 points in the Seattle Storm's 79-71 overtime win against the New York Liberty.

Seattle went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

New York finished 12-20 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Liberty averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

