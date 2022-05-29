Cubs try to sweep 2-game series against the White Sox

Chicago Cubs (19-26, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-23, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -172, Cubs +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox meet on Sunday in the second game of a two-game series. The Cubs won the first, 5-1.

Chicago is 10-13 in home games and 22-23 overall. The White Sox have a 6-17 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago is 19-26 overall and 12-11 on the road. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has five doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 11-for-32 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 10-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (quadricep), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (finger), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.