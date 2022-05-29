 

Cubs place LHP Wade Miley on 15-day IL with shoulder strain

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 22, 2022.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Associated Press

 
Updated 5/29/2022 12:17 PM

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder strain.

Miley also missed the start of the season with left elbow inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago.

 

The 35-year-old Miley hasn't pitched since he worked six innings of three-run ball in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on May 22. The IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.

'I don't think it's that big of a deal,' manager David Ross said. 'I think he'll be back soon. I'm not too worried.'

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Leiter is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA in five appearances with the Cubs this year, including three starts.

Miley's injury puts the Cubs in a particular bind with their upcoming schedule. They play doubleheaders on Monday against Milwaukee and Saturday against St. Louis. They don't have another day off until June 6.

'Yeah, we've got a lot of innings to cover,' Ross said. 'We've got some guys banged up. Try to do the best we can to cover those and map them out as good as we possibly can and see where guys are at.'

