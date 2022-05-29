White Sox SS Tim Anderson departs with right groin strain

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.

The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.

It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.

