Boston Celtics advance to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals, beating Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of East finals
Updated 5/29/2022 10:17 PM
MIAMI -- Boston Celtics advance to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals, beating Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of East finals.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.