Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

Inter Miami midfielder Gregore, left, runs with the ball as Portland Timbers defender Justin Rasmussen gives chase during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.
Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, left, passes the ball as Inter Miami forward Ariel Lassiter defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.
Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor (16) celebrates with Leonardo Campana, left, and Ariel Lassiter, right, after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic defends the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.
Portland Timbers defender Justin Rasmussen, left and Inter Miami forward Indiana Vassilev, right, go for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic stops a shot on the goal by Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin LorÃa go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Portland Timbers forward Yimmi CharÃ¡ (23) goes for the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, left, and Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe, right, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (27) and defender DeAndre Yedlin, right, defend the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Robert Thomas Taylor's goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Taylor's game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.
Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.
Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).
The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.
Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.
