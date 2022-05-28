Mukhtar scores 2 to lead Nashville to 3-1 win over Rapids

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, center, collects the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, right, pursues in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz, left, and Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry pursue the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Fans hold up mufflers to welcome the Colorado Rapids to the pitch to face Nashville SC in an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, left, joins teammates in wearing T-shirts with messages against gun violence to pay tribute to the victims of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, during the playing of the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, right, pursues the ball with Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith, enter, directs his squad against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Dave Romney, left, collides with Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, is congratulated by midfielder Brian Anunga after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Nashville SC forward Ethan Zubak celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press