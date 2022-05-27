Heat's Herro out, Celtics' Smart, Williams to be determined

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Heat guard Tyler Herro remained sidelined because of a strained left groin as Miami tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

The reigning sixth man of the year hasn't played since Game 3 of the Heat's matchup with the Celtics.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has made progress and wants to play, but that this was deemed to be the most responsible decision.

'He's not quite ready, to step into this kind of intensity of a game,' Spoelstra said.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are both game time decisions.

