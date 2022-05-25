IbrahimoviÄ‡ out for 7-8 months after knee operation

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Sassuolo's Gian Marco Ferrari fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and AC Milan at the Citta del Tricolore stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the trophy as AC Milan players parade through downtown Milan on an open bus as they celebrate their 19th Italian Serie A top league title, in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 23, 2022. Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the trophy as AC Milan players parade through downtown Milan on an open bus as they celebrate their 19th Italian Serie A top league title, in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 23, 2022. Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after winning a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Reggio Emilia's Mapei Stadium, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2022. AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic puffs a cigar as he celebrates after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of a match against Sassuolo, at the Citta del Tricolore stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Associated Press

MILAN -- AC Milan forward Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines - if he decides to continue his playing career.

IbrahimoviÄ missed large portions of Milan's title-winning campaign with injury. The 40-year-old Swede made 23 appearances in Serie A, although most of them were off the bench.

Milan said the knee operation, which was performed in France, had been scheduled for a while 'to definitively resolve the joint's instability.'

The club added: 'The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months.'

IbrahimoviÄ will be 41 by then.

After Milan clinched its first Serie A title since 2011 on Sunday, IbrahimoviÄ said he would only continue playing if he felt well and added that it had been a difficult few months for him.

His contract ends this year.

Ibrahimovic's return at the start of 2020 signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri finish second last season and end their 11-year wait for the league title this season.

He also helped Milan to the last of its Serie A titles in his first spell at the club.

___

