Longoria homers twice, Giants rout Mets 9-3, take 2 of 3

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of New York Mets pitcher Thomas Szapucki, foreground, during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Associated Press

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored Wilmer Flores, left, and Mike Yastrzemski (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Associated Press

Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as the San Francisco Giants went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed the New York Mets 9-3 Wednesday.

Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki (0-1), a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start and second appearance after the Mets summoned him from the minors after Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill got hurt.

New York lost two of three in San Francisco, the Mets' second series loss in their first 14 series this season.

Jakob Junis (2-1) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.

NATIONALS 1, DODGERS 0

WASHINGTON -- Erik Fedde (3-3) allowed four hits in six innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hitter.

CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez had an RBI single in the sixth off Julio UrÃ­as (3-4) as Washington stopped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles and avoided a series sweep. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save , getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it.

Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games, but remained an NL-best 29-14.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 5

PITTSBURGH -- Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Justin Lawrence (1-1) and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer later in the inning.

Dylan Peters (4-2) retired the last two batters in the seventh for the victory.

C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for the Rockies to pull him into a tie for the National League lead with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Colorado placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with back soreness. Bryant missed nearly a month after initially tweaking the back in late April.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO -- Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three.

Former Padre Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win, and Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

San Diego got an unearned run off Aaron Ashby. The pitcher's uncle, former San Diego pitcher Andy Ashby, watched from the second row near the Padres dugout.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier.

The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Michael Fulmer struck out Carlos Correa before yielding to Andrew Chafin, who struck out Max Kepler and retired Gary SÃ¡nchez on a foul pop for his first save this season.

Castro hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth after going deep only nine times in his first 799 major league at-bats.

Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE -- Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West. Seattle (18-27) has lost eight of 10.

Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts, but allowed a home run for the fifth straight start.

Paul Blackburn (5-0) allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and Dany JimÃ©nez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 0

NEW YORK -- JP Sears (2-0) allowed three hits in five innings to win his first career start and the relievers finished a five-hitter that improved the Yankees' big league-best record to 31-13.

Aaron Judge doubled and scored on a single by Miguel AndÃºjar - his first RBI in the big leagues this season. New York added a second run in the fourth on a throwing error by prized rookie catcher Adley Rutschman.

Clay Holmes struck out Jorge Mateo with runners at the corners for his fifth save.

New York placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton (strained right calf) and reliever Jonathan LoÃ¡isiga (shoulder inflammation) on the injured list.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Harold RamÃ­rez hit a two-run homer that capped a five-run first before the fourth straight crowd under 10,000 at Tropicana Field.

Drew Rasmussen (5-1) won his fifth straight decision over six starts, giving up three runs and six hits in five innings. Colin Poche struck out JesÃºs Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and get his first save since 2019.

Miami has lost five of six and is 6-16 following a 12-8 start. Cody Poteet (0-1) gave up five runs, four hits and three walks in three innings.

REDS 4, CUBS 3

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at reliever Rowan Wick.

Votto had a solo homer in the second off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third. Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first.

An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom, and Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Strickland got his first sav.e.

Luis Castillo (1-2) needed 32 pitches to get through a two-run first but allowed only two hits over his final four innings.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 4

ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson scored for a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a play that started with a wild pitch by reliever JosÃ© Alvarado (0-2) and a high throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto in an attempt to keep Swanson from reaching second.

The ball sailed past the outstretched gloves of Jean Segura at second and Bryson Stott at shortstop, then went under the glove of center fielder OdÃºbel Herrera for a two-base error.

Spencer Strider (1-1) got the win in relief.

