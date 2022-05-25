Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 5/25/2022 2:52 PM
Wheat for Jul. was off 6.50 cents at $11.4825 a bushel; Jul. corn was up .50 cent at $7.7225 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 12.50 cents $6.8075 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 12 cents at $16.81 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.3230 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .10 cent at $1.5460 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .03 cent at $1.0905 a pound.
