 

Dallas wins 4th straight road game, 85-77 over Connecticut

  • Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) and forward Jonquel Jones, right, compete against Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, left, and Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) vie for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) shoots over Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) fouls Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) fouls Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) fouls Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington (21) steals the ball from Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) shoots over Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) fouls Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) on a drive to the basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

  • onnecticut Sun guard Yvonne Anderson (31) shoots over Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Updated 5/24/2022 8:25 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight road victory.

Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime before taking its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead.

 

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas (5-2). Kayla Thornton grabbed 10 rebounds and Isabelle Harrison had nine points and eight rebounds. Mabrey made three 3-pointers and reached 20 points for the third time this season.

Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Thomas moved into third on Connecticut's rebounding list.

Connecticut announced before the game Jasmine Thomas would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

