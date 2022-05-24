Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 5/24/2022 2:44 PM
Wheat for Jul. declined 35.25 cents at $11.5475 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 14.50 cents at $7.7175 a bushel, Jul. oats advanced 44.50 cents $6.7425 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 6 cents at $16.93 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.3272 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.05 cents at $1.5450 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.35 cents at $1.0902 a pound.
