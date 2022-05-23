This Date in Baseball

May 24

1918 - Cleveland's Stan Coveleski pitched 19 innings in the Indians' 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Former pitcher Joe Wood hit a home run for the win.

1935 - In the first major league night game in Cincinnati, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000.

1936 - Tony Lazzeri, batting eighth for the New York Yankees, drove in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs - two of them grand slams - in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A's.

1940 - The New York Giants beat the Boston Bees 8-1 before 22,260 in the first night game at the Polo Grounds.

1940 - The Cleveland Indians edged the Browns 3-2 in the first night game at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis. The crowd of 24827 was the largest in attendance since 1922.

1947 - Brooklyn's Carl Furillo batted for Gene Hermanski - in the first inning - and hit a three-run homer. Why the move? Phillies manager Ben Chapman started righty Al Jurisch just to pitch to Brooklyn's first two hitters: Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson. Reese struck out and Robinson walked. Lefty Oscar Judd, warming up from the start, came in to pitch to the next three lefty hitters: Pete Reiser, Dixie Walker, and Hermanski. Reiser walked and Walker popped out. Furillo came in for Hermanski and connected to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers lost to Philadelphia 4-3 in 10 innings.

1964 - Harmon Killebrew of the Minnesota Twins hit the longest home run in Baltimore's Memorial Stadium, a 471-foot shot to left-center off right-hander Milt Pappas.

1984 - Jack Morris led the Tigers to their 17th straight road win, setting an AL record. Morris allowed four hits and Detroit beat the California Angels 5-1.

1990 - Chicago's Andre Dawson was walked intentionally five times by the Cincinnati Reds to break the record shared by Roger Maris and Garry Templeton.

1994 - The St. Louis Cardinals set a major league record by stranding 16 runners without scoring, losing to David West and three Philadelphia Phillies relievers 4-0.

1995 - Oakland's Dennis Eckersley became the sixth pitcher with 300 saves in a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

1998 - Freshman Matt Diaz hit four homers, tying a school and regional record, and drove in seven runs as Florida State routed Oklahoma 23-2 to advance to the NCAA Atlantic II Regional final.

2000 - For the third time in major league history a team blew a seven-run lead twice in a week. The Houston Astros lost a 7-0 lead at home against Philadelphia after blowing a 9-2 lead in the ninth inning at Milwaukee two days earlier.

2001 - Jon Lieber of the Chicago Cubs threw a 79-pitch, one-hit shutout in a 3-0 blanking of the Reds. It was the first shutout of the Reds in an NL-record 208 games.

2006 - Adam Wainwright homered in his first major league at-bat and pitched three innings of relief to earn the win in St. Louis' 10-4 victory over San Francisco. Wainwright, who had no batting practice since spring training, hit the first pitch he saw out to left in the fifth for a solo homer.

2007 - John Smoltz of Atlanta pitched seven shutout innings and became baseball's first pitcher with 200 wins and 150 saves with a 2-1 win over the New York Mets.

2007 - Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki went 3-for-6 with a homer in his 1,000th major league game. Suzuki compiled 1,414 hits in those games - the second most by a player in his first 1,000 games since 1900. Hall of Famer Al Simmons (1924-44) had 1,443 hits in that span.

2009 - Milwaukee's Mike Cameron homered in the Brewers' 6-3 loss at Minnesota, becoming the 20th player in major league history to have 250 home runs and 250 steals. He has 291 career steals.

2011 - Chicago's Carlos Quentin hit three home runs to lead the White Sox to an 8-6 win over Texas. The game was delayed nearly 3 hours by heavy rain and hail. Quentin's third homer - a solo shot off Dave Bush in the ninth - made it 8-6.

2013 - Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before Minnesota's Joe Mauer broke it up with a one-out single, and that was the only hit the Detroit right-hander allowed in the Tigers' 6-0 victory over the Twins.