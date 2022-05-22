Avalanche visit the Blues with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -165, Blues +141; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Artturi Lehkonen led the Avalanche with two goals.

St. Louis has a 49-22-11 record overall and a 16-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Blues are 28-8-5 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Colorado has a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play and a 56-19-7 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 50-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Lehkonen has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jordan Binnington: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.