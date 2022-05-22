AP source: Clowney re-signing with Browns for 2022 season

CLEVELAND -- Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Clowney, who revived his career last season with Cleveland while playing opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year, contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

The Browns had remained optimistic about bringing back Clowney. The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had nine sacks - his most since 2018 with Houston - and played in 14 games last season for Cleveland after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives.

Clowney's presence forced offenses to commit an extra blocker at times to his side, in turn freeing up Garrett, who had a career-high 16 sacks in 2021.

Clowney will also be reunited with new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. They played together for two seasons with the Texans.

___

