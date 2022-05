French Open Lookahead: Swiatek, Nadal, Djokovic on Day 2

Defending champion Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova speaks next to the cup during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. Associated Press

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev, back left, of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are both entered in the French Open, making it the first Grand Slam tournament with both of them in the field since last year's French Open. Associated Press

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are both entered in the French Open, making it the first Grand Slam tournament with both of them in the field since last year's French Open. Associated Press

FILE - Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reaches for a return against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. The French Open is scheduled to start Sunday on the red clay of Roland Garros on the outskirts of Paris. Associated Press

PARIS -- LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

The second day at Roland Garros features quite a lineup in Court Philippe Chatrier, with matches involving No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Barbora Krejickova getting things started in the afternoon. They'll be followed into the main stadium by 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. And Novak Djokovic will wrap things up in the night session as he opens defense of his 2021 title as the No. 1 seed. It's a good thing Chatrier now has a retractable roof, because there is plenty of rain in the forecast. Other big names in action on other courts include reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who faces the woman who beat her at the Australian Open in January, American Amanda Anisimova.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Rain throughout the day. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's First Round: Magda Linette beat No. 6 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5; Kaia Kanepi beat No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-0.

Men's First Round: Hugo Dellien beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Juan Pablo Varillas 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

7-6 (10-5) - The score of the fifth set in Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli's victory over Aslan Karatsev, marking the first time in French Open history that a deciding set was settled by a tiebreaker. There never have been tiebreakers used in fifth sets of men's matches or third sets of women's matches at Roland Garros until now; the four Grand Slam tournaments agreed this year to make the first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in those deciding sets standard across the sport's major events.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm really happy with the performance in my first match in Philippe Chatrier and hope to play more matches in this court." - Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard seen as a future star of tennis.

___

