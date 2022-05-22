Yueill's goal helps Earthquakes net 1-1 tie with Sporting KC
Updated 5/22/2022 9:00 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jackson Yueill scored one minute into the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Jamiro Monteiro got an assist on the equalizer for San Jose (3-5-5).
Johnny Russell scored in the 45th minute to give Sporting KC (3-7-4) the lead at halftime. Sporting KC picked up just its second point away from home this season.
The Earthquakes outshot Sporting KC 18-5 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Tim Melia made four saves for Sporting KC.
