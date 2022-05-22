Report: Gunfire injures man in NYC subway; suspect at large
Updated 5/22/2022 12:03 PM
NEW YORK -- A man opened fire on a moving New York subway train Sunday, striking another man in the chest, police said. The suspect is at large.
The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.
Police were searching for a suspect.
Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.