Report: Gunfire injures man in NYC subway; suspect at large

NEW YORK -- A man opened fire on a moving New York subway train Sunday, striking another man in the chest, police said. The suspect is at large.

The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.

Police were searching for a suspect.

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.