Carolina brings 2-0 lead into game 3 against New York

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 2-0 in the previous matchup.

New York is 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-24-6 overall. The Rangers are 17-6-3 in games decided by one goal.

Carolina has gone 54-20-8 overall with a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have gone 13-6-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored three goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.