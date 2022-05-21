Golden State takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Dallas

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 126-117 on May 21 led by 32 points from Stephen Curry, while Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Dorian Finney-Smith shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.