Calgary brings 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Edmonton

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 9-6 in the previous meeting. Matthew Tkachuk led the Flames with three goals.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 17-7-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Calgary has gone 50-21-11 overall with a 15-8-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have committed 313 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 40 goals with 75 assists for the Flames. Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.